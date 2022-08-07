Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,458 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Amdocs worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.4 %

DOX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $88.95.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.