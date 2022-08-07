Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of Change Healthcare worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $3,488,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 866,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 25,942 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 142.0% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHNG stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHNG. Citigroup boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

