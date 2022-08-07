Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 76,187 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.03.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Price Performance

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPN opened at $128.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

