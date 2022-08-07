Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $10.23 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 207,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of DENTSPLY SIRONA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XRAY. Bank of America downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

