Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.16% of Spirit Realty Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 46.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

SRC opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.79%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

