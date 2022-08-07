Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Decreased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.24. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

