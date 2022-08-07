Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Decreases Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,304 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

LSXMA opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

