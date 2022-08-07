Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,286,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 72.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Up 1.1 %

BCS stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.2094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 26.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

