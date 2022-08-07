Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,304,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,787 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,080,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,820,000 after buying an additional 109,087 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,489,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,975,000 after buying an additional 745,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,202,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,400,000 after buying an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,065,000 after buying an additional 568,855 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.44.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 36.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

