Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $10.62 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $10,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 1,812.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.03. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.38 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $190.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.