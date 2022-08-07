Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Shares Down 4%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69.

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

