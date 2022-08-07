Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUNU – Get Rating) shares fell 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.30. 785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Founder SPAC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Founder SPAC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUNU. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $870,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,866,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000.

About Founder SPAC

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.