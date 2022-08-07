Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Trading Down 6.1%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 23,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 166,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tivic Health Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVCGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.65% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

