Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Trading Down 6.1%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 23,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 166,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 6.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivic Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tivic Health Systems stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TIVC Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.65% of Tivic Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. Its primary product is ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

