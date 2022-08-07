Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.00. 7,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70.
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.
