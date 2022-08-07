Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.00. 7,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 12,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Issuer Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70.

Issuer Direct ( NYSE:ISDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

