Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) Trading Down 4%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) fell 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.85. 142,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 332,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Stryve Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryve Foods, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stryve Foods news, Director Ted Casey purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Christopher J. Boever acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,263,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ted Casey acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,061.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 318,523 shares of company stock valued at $362,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryve Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryve Foods by 156.3% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, meat crisps, and nutrition products, as well as carne seca products.

