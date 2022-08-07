Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 18,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.12.

Evolva Holding SA discovers, researches, develops, and commercializes nature-based ingredients for use in flavor and fragrances, health ingredients, health protection, and other sectors in Switzerland, the United States, and internationally. It offers various ingredients comprising Veri-te Resveratrol, a nature-made polyphenol that occurs naturally in grapes and other plants, including peanuts, cranberries, and berries; L-Arabinose, a flavoring agent used in Maillard reaction; Valencene, an aroma component of citrus fruit and citrus-derived odorants; Nootkatone, an aroma ingredient of grapefruit obtained via biochemical oxidation of valencene; and Vanillin, a primary component of vanilla bean extract.

