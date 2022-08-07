Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEOAU) Shares Up 0.2%

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $10.16. 10,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

About Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

