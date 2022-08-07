Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 2,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Frontier Investment Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICVU. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 192,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Investment during the first quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Investment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 345,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

