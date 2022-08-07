Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 457,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 553,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Greenidge Generation Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 252.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 173,976 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 7.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 217,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,381 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 154,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 113,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

