SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Trading Up 4.1%

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) was up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 456,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 192,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

SharpLink Gaming Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. PrairieView Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. It operates through Affiliate Marketing Services – United States, Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise Telecom Expense Management, and Affiliate Marketing Services – International segments.

