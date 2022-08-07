Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) Trading Down 6%

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was down 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 1,197,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,799,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 6.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Get Reliance Global Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 156,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.