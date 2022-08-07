Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Trading Down 0.8%

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) was down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.58 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 170,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 254,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Nitori Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

