Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Shares Down 7.4%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.
About Blackstone Minerals
Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone Minerals (BLSTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.