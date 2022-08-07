Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Shares Down 7.4%

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

About Blackstone Minerals



Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.



