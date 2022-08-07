80,535 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 80,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Baidu by 57.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Baidu by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after buying an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Baidu by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after buying an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 1.6 %

Baidu stock opened at $137.82 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $182.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Profile

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.