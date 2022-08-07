Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

