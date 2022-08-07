Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 239,814 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 1,576.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,814 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $12,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.