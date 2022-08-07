Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 118,796 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,796 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,294,000 after acquiring an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.