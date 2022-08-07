Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,651 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 62,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 80,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $50.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.78. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $109.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDD. Barclays increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

