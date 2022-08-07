Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.
NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
