Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.02. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

