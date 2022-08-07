TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $242.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BLD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $196.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.74. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in TopBuild by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

