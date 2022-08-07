Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.89.

ICPT opened at $16.42 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.85 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

