DA Davidson Lowers Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $25.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Argus dropped their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $57.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,428,704 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $976,462,000 after purchasing an additional 483,630 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 46.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,470,972 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $248,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 25.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,068,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $233,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,320 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,038,000 after purchasing an additional 210,699 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter valued at about $34,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

