StockNews.com Lowers Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

MRCC opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 277.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

