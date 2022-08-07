Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Raised to $119.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hub Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $111.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hub Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,137,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hub Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,387,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after acquiring an additional 113,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 191.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 318.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.