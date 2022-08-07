MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,250.00 Price Target at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,392.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,024.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.66 and a beta of 1.68. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $737.27 and its 200-day moving average is $923.72.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

