Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NKTR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $909.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Insider Transactions at Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,716.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,776.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,329,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,390,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,665,000 after purchasing an additional 970,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 918,474 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,697,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.