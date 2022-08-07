Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $197.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $199.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $186.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. Moderna has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total value of $7,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,180,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $31,288.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,987,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,029 shares of company stock valued at $91,997,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.