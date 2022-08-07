Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRTX. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.93.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $86.56 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $195.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.78.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

