Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSIC. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after buying an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,453,000 after buying an additional 60,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,912,000 after buying an additional 392,946 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

