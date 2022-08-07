AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC stock opened at $345.40 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $286.41 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,912 shares of company stock valued at $13,038,108 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.