AIA Group Ltd Acquires 421 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Match Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTCH. Cowen reduced their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.58. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

