Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $157.01 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.83.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

