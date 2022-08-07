Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortive Stock Down 0.5 %
FTV stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on FTV. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortive (FTV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.