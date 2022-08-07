Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Insider Sells $58,660.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Overstock.com Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $28.94 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

