Geoffrey P. Judge Sells 3,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Everi stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.50.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.38 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

