Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells $59,891.39 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $59,891.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $639,051.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $219,813.10.

On Friday, May 20th, Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $18,201.30.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $161.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 149,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

