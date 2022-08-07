Jeremy Langhorn Sells 2,191 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $60,624.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Global Partners Price Performance

NYSE:GLP opened at $27.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.32. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.