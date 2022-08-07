Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$792,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,896,227.38.

Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Andy Mah sold 51,700 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$566,166.70.

Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAV shares. CIBC reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.75 to C$15.25 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.81.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

