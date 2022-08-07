Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$792,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 652,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,896,227.38.
Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 5th, Andy Mah sold 51,700 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$566,166.70.
Advantage Energy Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of TSE:AAV opened at C$10.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.00.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
