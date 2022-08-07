Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 33.0 %
GBT opened at $63.84 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74.
In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 72,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,425,000.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
