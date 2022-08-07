Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics Trading Up 33.0 %

GBT opened at $63.84 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

GBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Blood Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,224,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 19.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 29.8% in the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 72,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,425,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.