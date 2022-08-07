Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asure Software Stock Performance

Shares of ASUR opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASUR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More

